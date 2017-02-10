Alfa, Fiat dealers fight the factory
More than 20 Fiat and Alfa Romeo dealers in California have filed protests against Fiat Chrysler after the automaker substantially rewrote their franchise agreements in December. * To the definition of products beyond vehicles, such as accessories and parts, which could open the door to third-party distributors * That shift many dealer obligations from being spelled out in their franchise agreements to easier-to-amend manuals, maintained exclusively by FCA.
