a Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder to Play Sacramento Community Center Theater Next Month

The Tony Award winner for Best Musical, A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder, will play Community Center Theater in Sacramento from March 7 through 12 in its First National Tour. Tickets start at $25 and are available now at the Wells Fargo Pavilion Box Office, 1419 H Street, Sacramento, or by calling 557-1999; they are also available at the Community Center Theater Box Office, 1301 L Street, Sacramento, or by calling 808-5181 , or online at Tickets.com .

