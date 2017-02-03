a ArtStreeta Opens in Sacramento
ArtStreet spans 65,000 square-feet, just off Broadway. It features photography, sculptures, murals, mixed media and performance pieces from more than 100 artists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
