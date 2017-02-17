67th Sacramento Autorama: Sneak Preview
It's been a good couple decades since I've traveled north up Interstate 5 in February, destination Cal Expo, in the heart of the state capitol, Sacramento. Home of the California State Fair for as long as I've inhabited this earth , Cal Expo is also home to the Sacramento Autorama for the past 47 years, a tradition kept alive and well courtesy John Buck/Rod Shows et al involved.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hot Rod Magazine.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Talk looks at history of autism
|17 min
|Old Lamp Lighter
|7
|Trumps charge Taxpayers when he uses his privat...
|21 min
|Old Lamp Lighter
|2
|Trump should give cali to Mexico
|59 min
|Jim Ed
|3
|If you hate trump
|7 hr
|Roudy the Second
|3
|Two arrested for alleged murder of child (Feb '10)
|Thu
|Justine
|46
|California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ...
|Wed
|Dangerous Dan
|7
|Governor Brown Issues Emergency Declaration For...
|Feb 15
|Battle Tested
|7
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC