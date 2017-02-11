22-Car Freight Train Derailment Creat...

22-Car Freight Train Derailment Creates Spectacle Near Sacramento

15 hrs ago Read more: Sfist

A major train derailment that thankfully did not injure anyone occurred on Friday afternoon at about 12:45 p.m., sending 22 cars of the Union Pacific freight train into the Cosumnes River, as KCRA reports . The train was carrying food products between Tracy and Roseville, and there was no spilling of hazardous materials.

