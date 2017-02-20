2017 Sacramento Autorama: Day Three...The Wrap-Up

It's Sunday, February 19 - the third and final day of the 67th Annual Sacramento Autorama. I know the topics of conversation the last few days have referred to the weather in some way or another, just as it has all throughout the state of California with its massive amounts of rainfall this season, but the Cal Expo buildings all have roofs over them, so no matter what the skies above are up to, the show doesn't pause for rain! With the exception of today's outdoor Autorama Drive-In , nothing inside the Expo exhibit buildings has been dampened by Mother Nature.

