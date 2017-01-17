Woodland women plan on joining march in Sacramento
Before, during and after Donald Trump is scheduled to be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on Friday, people across the state will be massing for rallies, marches and other events across California and the nation. The goal is to show “solidarity” for causes and policies they fear the new president and his administration will dismantle.
