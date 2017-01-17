Woman finally reunited with mom after 23 years
Late Thursday night, Brandy Chapman reunited with her mom, Shelly Suzanne Jennings, for the first time in nearly 24 years. Their moment took place in a Salida motel, ending a search and a chapter of a story that captivated people from Oklahoma to Oakdale and beyond over the past month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-Trump protesters set to flood Washington
|11 min
|No
|44
|How to Recover Deleted Text Messages from Galax...
|17 hr
|sdff
|5
|How to Recover Data from the Smallest Android P...
|17 hr
|asdfs
|3
|How to Recover Deleted Text Messages from Android
|18 hr
|rachelhot
|1
|Time for Californian's to tar and feather the l...
|19 hr
|Feather River Fred
|15
|Forensic scientists say Dickson case is priority (Aug '08)
|Fri
|Darth
|17
|Time Left For Political Correctness
|Jan 20
|Tick Tock Tick Tock
|32
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC