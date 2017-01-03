What can we expect during this weekend's big storm?
Many people across Northern California are preparing for a big weekend storm set to roll in Saturday morning, bringing with it plenty of soaking rain and strong winds. There could be some flooding of creeks and streams, but not everyone will see localized flooding.
