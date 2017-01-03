Weakened by drought, trees are falling in rainy California
Miguel Deniz looks up at a hillside above a slide that blocked Highway 1, just south of Fernwood in Big Sur on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, after a storm passed through Monterey County. less Miguel Deniz looks up at a hillside above a slide that blocked Highway 1, just south of Fernwood in Big Sur on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, after a storm passed through Monterey County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|4 hr
|Genl Forrest
|87
|[Fixed Problem]- Android Stuck on Boot Screen
|19 hr
|rachelhot
|1
|Time to rid California of the liberal Jerks in ...
|21 hr
|a-citizen
|1
|The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08)
|Mon
|Jammy Joto
|7,092
|Need to hit the slopes
|Mon
|Castle22
|1
|LG Data Recovery Â– How to Recover Deleted Files...
|Sun
|rachelhot
|1
|Get a job, the free rides over
|Sun
|P Ledbetter
|19
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC