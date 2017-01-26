Video Shows Power Lines Falling on Tr...

Video Shows Power Lines Falling on Truck in Sacramento

Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

Video shared by the Sacramento Fire Department shows a power pole falling onto a big rig early Thursday afternoon just north of downtown. According to department spokesperson Chris Harvey, the pole brought some power lines down with it.

