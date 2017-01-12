Video Released of Incidents Surrounding Sac PD Killing of Daizon Flenaugh
The end of a confusing and chaotic South Sacramento morning that ended the life of Daizon Flenaugh last April, sounded like this: Flenaugh's death was one that happened at the hands of officers who originally were just trying to give the 40-year-old a ride home. After nine months of questions about how their loved one - unmedicated and suffering from some kind of mental condition - wound up hit by seven police department bullets, Flenaugh's family finally got some answers visually with the release of the incident video Tuesday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White Guys: Would you date a black girl? Elaborate (Nov '07)
|4 hr
|Shanen
|5,438
|Time Left For Political Correctness
|5 hr
|Dave
|22
|Review: Valiant Movers
|8 hr
|levibeck
|1
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|13 hr
|RiccardoFire
|91
|U.S. Senator Kamala Harris is the new James Comey
|18 hr
|Local
|1
|How to Recover Data from the Smallest Android P...
|Wed
|rachelhot
|1
|Time to rid California of the liberal Jerks in ...
|Wed
|Mrs Ethelrode
|5
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC