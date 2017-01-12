Video Released of Incidents Surrounding Sac PD Killing of Daizon Flenaugh

The end of a confusing and chaotic South Sacramento morning that ended the life of Daizon Flenaugh last April, sounded like this: Flenaugh's death was one that happened at the hands of officers who originally were just trying to give the 40-year-old a ride home. After nine months of questions about how their loved one - unmedicated and suffering from some kind of mental condition - wound up hit by seven police department bullets, Flenaugh's family finally got some answers visually with the release of the incident video Tuesday night.

