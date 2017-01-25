UC to vote on first tuition hike since 2011
Forging ahead against inevitable blowback from students and state lawmakers, the University of California is poised to raise tuition for the first time since 2011. Under a proposal discussed in November and set for a vote by the UC regents on Thursday, in-state students would pay an additional $336 in systemwide tuition and fees this fall, bringing the charge to $12,360, a figure that does not include individual campus fees, books or housing.
