Two More Suspects Arrested in Deadly Sacramento Apartment Complex Shooting
Tyquil Armstrong, 21, and Jerrell Jackson, 21, were arrested for their involvement in the December 12, 2016 murder of Sungaya Fleming. Tyquil Armstrong, 21, and Jerrell Jackson, 21, were arrested for their involvement in the December 12, 2016 murder of Sungaya Fleming.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|1 hr
|Moaner1296
|82
|Research study for Sacramento residents ($40 fo...
|6 hr
|Mrs R Fire
|3
|Get a job, the free rides over
|19 hr
|Genl Forrest
|16
|How to Recover Snapchat Photos/Videos on Android
|Thu
|rachelhot
|1
|After 24 years working together, Feinstein and ...
|Thu
|Rufus Hanson
|13
|Folsom Man Suspected of Investment Fraud (Feb '08)
|Thu
|Sgt Preston
|70
|Man identified after police say he was electroc... (Feb '11)
|Thu
|Lea Flowers
|5
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC