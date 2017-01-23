Twin brothers have been sentenced to life in prison for a fatal 2014 crash in California.
The Sacramento Bee reports that the Placer County District Attorney's Office says Ruslan Glukhoy was sentenced Friday to life without parole and his brother Roman Glukhoy was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison. Separate juries found the 21-year-old brothers guilty in the deaths of 35-year-old Jose Barriga-Tovar of Sacramento and his 14-year-old daughter Anahi Tovar.
