Twin brothers have been sentenced to ...

Twin brothers have been sentenced to life in prison for a fatal 2014 crash in California.

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Campbell Reporter

The Sacramento Bee reports that the Placer County District Attorney's Office says Ruslan Glukhoy was sentenced Friday to life without parole and his brother Roman Glukhoy was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison. Separate juries found the 21-year-old brothers guilty in the deaths of 35-year-old Jose Barriga-Tovar of Sacramento and his 14-year-old daughter Anahi Tovar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Time Left For Political Correctness 2 hr Roudy The Second 35
News Anti-Trump protesters set to flood Washington 4 hr Luz Morales 65
Big&Tall Carl Banks Jersey 5 hr Jonny 1
Best Apps for Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge Sun rachelhot 1
How to Recover Deleted Text Messages from Galax... Sat sdff 5
How to Recover Data from the Smallest Android P... Sat asdfs 3
How to Recover Deleted Text Messages from Android Sat rachelhot 1
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,573 • Total comments across all topics: 278,194,568

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC