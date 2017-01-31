Tuesday Last Day for a oeThe Clawa to Pickup Garden Waste in Sacramento
January 31 is the official deadline for Sacramento city residents to leave Christmas trees and green waste from recent storms out on the curb for pick up by tractors dubbed "The Claw." The city operates the tractors for three months beginning in November to help residents get rid of falling leaves in the "City of Trees."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Capital One Motors (Sep '09)
|3 hr
|CAPITALONEISASCAM
|35
|Mexico's Decision not to attend Honorable Presi...
|19 hr
|Eliot Rosewater
|8
|Seattle Night Skyline (Nov '08)
|Sun
|Jim P
|29
|Alliance Worknet found guilty of denying access...
|Jan 27
|Your Service Prov...
|1
|Human trafficking operation nets 14 arrests
|Jan 26
|Chomper
|7
|Time Left For Political Correctness
|Jan 26
|Roudy The Second
|37
|Anti-Trump protesters set to flood Washington
|Jan 26
|Well Well
|61
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC