Tooth Infection Leads to Sacramento Man`s Death
An Antelope family is grieving the loss of a young father who they say died early Monday morning after a tooth infection spread to his lungs. His wife, Nataliya told FOX40 his tooth hurt when he left Truckee for New York two weeks ago.
