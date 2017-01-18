Thousands Without Power Across Sacram...

Thousands Without Power Across Sacramento as Wind, Rain Bombard Region

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

With outage map currently down, will provide over numbers here every 15 minutes. 251 outages, 77,406 customers without power.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to Recover Data from the Smallest Android P... 2 hr fghvgfh 2
How to Recover Deleted Text Messages from Galax... 2 hr asdfs 4
How to Recover Hangouts Messages on Android 4 hr rachelhot 1
Big Blue Flash of light near sacramento (May '11) 8 hr Darth 23
How to Recover Tango Messages on Android 10 hr rachelhot 1
Time Left For Political Correctness 11 hr EVille Ed 24
News Jim Porter: 898 new laws for California in 2017 12 hr Birds Landing Bob 2
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,700 • Total comments across all topics: 278,046,930

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC