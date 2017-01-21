Thousands Join Womena s March on Sacramento to Protest President Trump
Many carried signs and chanted slogans directed at President Donald Trump on his first full day in office. There were a lot more people who came than even event organizers expected.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-Trump protesters set to flood Washington
|1 hr
|No
|40
|How to Recover Deleted Text Messages from Galax...
|14 hr
|sdff
|5
|How to Recover Data from the Smallest Android P...
|14 hr
|asdfs
|3
|How to Recover Deleted Text Messages from Android
|15 hr
|rachelhot
|1
|Time for Californian's to tar and feather the l...
|16 hr
|Feather River Fred
|15
|Forensic scientists say Dickson case is priority (Aug '08)
|Fri
|Darth
|17
|Time Left For Political Correctness
|Fri
|Tick Tock Tick Tock
|32
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC