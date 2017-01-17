Tens of thousands march in Sacramento: 'This is one of the most important moments for our democracy'
The crowd for the women's march in Sacramento swelled to nearly 30,000 participants, according to one police officer, and they carried colorful signs and chanted, "Fired up. Ready to go."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Time for Californian's to tar and feather the l...
|4 hr
|a-citizen
|13
|Anti-Trump protesters set to flood Washington
|5 hr
|kuda
|3
|Forensic scientists say Dickson case is priority (Aug '08)
|18 hr
|Darth
|17
|Time Left For Political Correctness
|Fri
|Tick Tock Tick Tock
|32
|How to Recover Kakaotalk Messages from Android
|Thu
|rachelhot
|1
|Levine: Schools should teach children about Rus...
|Thu
|Jaimie
|3
|Why do white women hate on mixed race women? (Jul '10)
|Thu
|letalestrange
|81
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC