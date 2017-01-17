Supervisors get first look at another...

Supervisors get first look at another set of marijuana growing rules Tuesday

Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Oroville >> As seems to be the case more often or not, marijuana growing regulations are on the agenda of the Butte County Board of Supervisors Tuesday. The board will get a first look at an ordinance regulating growth of non-medical marijuana, a step made necessary by the passage of Proposition 64 in November, which legalized marijuana use by adults in California.

