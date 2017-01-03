Students from MusicWorks! Studio of P...

Students from MusicWorks! Studio of Performing Arts in Clyde have been accepted into the 2017 iTheatrics Junior Theater Festival happening January 13, 14 and 15 in Atlanta, GA. Created by New York's iTheatrics and produced by the Junior Theater group, the iTheatrics Junior Theater Festival is the world's largest festival for student-driven musical theater programs and a monumental weekend of theatrical fellowship.

