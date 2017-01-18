Strong Winds Topple Trees Across Sacramento Region
"I think I heard it. I came out to smoke a cigarette and I was like 'whoa,'" said Peter Andrei.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Levine: Schools should teach children about Rus...
|26 min
|Jaimie
|3
|Why do white women hate on mixed race women? (Jul '10)
|1 hr
|letalestrange
|81
|Time Left For Political Correctness
|3 hr
|Sedgewick P Hunsa...
|26
|White Guys: Would you date a black girl? Elaborate (Nov '07)
|6 hr
|Too Kleeno darn
|5,444
|How to Recover Data from the Smallest Android P...
|11 hr
|fghvgfh
|2
|How to Recover Deleted Text Messages from Galax...
|11 hr
|asdfs
|4
|How to Recover Hangouts Messages on Android
|13 hr
|rachelhot
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC