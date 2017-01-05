Storms pummel West; Oregon girl dies;...

Storms pummel West; Oregon girl dies; I-80 closed

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: San Mateo Daily Journal

Stiff winds toppled a towering evergreen tree into an Oregon home, killing an 8-year-old girl, while blizzard conditions closed major highways and triggered a small avalanche in the Sierra Nevada on Wednesday as wet winter storms pummeled much of the West. The child, Zaylee Schlect, was the daughter of a volunteer firefighter who was working during the storm that downed trees throughout the state on Tuesday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man identified after police say he was electroc... (Feb '11) 17 min Lea Flowers 5
News California's new legislative session begins wit... 2 hr Genl Forrest 74
News Folsom Man Suspected of Investment Fraud (Feb '08) 4 hr RiccardoFire 69
How to Recover Deleted Data after Factory Reset... 17 hr Tjkkelt 2
My truck is giving me problems (Jan '16) 23 hr fast Eddy 6
How to Recover Deleted WeChat History on Android 23 hr rachelhot 1
Defamation charges in effect... (Jun '16) Wed KBS 3
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Sacramento County was issued at January 05 at 2:05PM PST

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Gunman
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,553 • Total comments across all topics: 277,636,601

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC