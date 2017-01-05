Storms pummel West; Oregon girl dies; I-80 closed

Stiff winds toppled a towering evergreen tree into an Oregon home, killing an 8-year-old girl, while blizzard conditions closed major highways and triggered a small avalanche in the Sierra Nevada on Wednesday as wet winter storms pummeled much of the West. The child, Zaylee Schlect, was the daughter of a volunteer firefighter who was working during the storm that downed trees throughout the state on Tuesday night.

