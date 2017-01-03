Staff member accused of taking - inappropriate' photos
A Natomas Unified staff member was investigated after students alleged the staff member was taking "inappropriate" photos, the district said in a statement Friday. The allegations happened Dec. 22 after students "brought video and photographic evidence that a Heron staff member was inappropriately recording students during class," the NUSD said.
