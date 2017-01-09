Spectators Gather Hoping to See Sacramento Weira s Gates Open for the First Time in a Decade
Lewis brought his vintage camera in anticipation of the Sacramento Weir's gates opening for the first time in over a decade. "I was out here when I was a kid, last I saw it right up there, it was quite a sight," Lewis said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|[Fixed Problem]- Android Stuck on Boot Screen
|10 hr
|rachelhot
|1
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|12 hr
|Dudley
|86
|Time to rid California of the liberal Jerks in ...
|12 hr
|a-citizen
|1
|The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08)
|15 hr
|Jammy Joto
|7,092
|Need to hit the slopes
|Mon
|Castle22
|1
|LG Data Recovery Â– How to Recover Deleted Files...
|Sun
|rachelhot
|1
|Get a job, the free rides over
|Sun
|P Ledbetter
|19
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC