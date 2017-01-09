Spectators Gather Hoping to See Sacra...

Spectators Gather Hoping to See Sacramento Weira s Gates Open for the First Time in a Decade

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

Lewis brought his vintage camera in anticipation of the Sacramento Weir's gates opening for the first time in over a decade. "I was out here when I was a kid, last I saw it right up there, it was quite a sight," Lewis said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
[Fixed Problem]- Android Stuck on Boot Screen 10 hr rachelhot 1
News California's new legislative session begins wit... 12 hr Dudley 86
Time to rid California of the liberal Jerks in ... 12 hr a-citizen 1
The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08) 15 hr Jammy Joto 7,092
Need to hit the slopes Mon Castle22 1
LG Data Recovery Â– How to Recover Deleted Files... Sun rachelhot 1
Get a job, the free rides over Sun P Ledbetter 19
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Sacramento County was issued at January 10 at 3:41AM PST

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,762 • Total comments across all topics: 277,772,813

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC