Solano County highlights accomplishme...

Solano County highlights accomplishments in 2016

12 hrs ago

While the list of accomplishments is long, the county chose to highlight a few in its colorful brochure available online at www.solanocounty.com. Some of the highlights include the graduation of inmates with their high school diplomas, serving nearly double the state average when it comes to the county's veteran population, making significant headway on the establishment of a regional park district, expanding Solano's marine patrol efforts on the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta and saying goodbye to Supervisor Linda Seifert while welcoming newcomer Supervisor Elect Monica Brown.

