Small tornado touches down near Sacramento as storm wallops state
A small tornado tore tree limbs and ripped awnings as a powerful band of thunderstorms moved through Northern California during the latest deluge to swell rivers and prompt evacuations over flood fears. The tornado was on the ground for about 3/8 of a mile just south of Sacramento late Tuesday, National Weather Service meteorologist David Rowe said.
