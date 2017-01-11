Small tornado touches down near Sacra...

Small tornado touches down near Sacramento as storm wallops state

Read more: Contra Costa Times

A small tornado tore tree limbs and ripped awnings as a powerful band of thunderstorms moved through Northern California during the latest deluge to swell rivers and prompt evacuations over flood fears. The tornado was on the ground for about 3/8 of a mile just south of Sacramento late Tuesday, National Weather Service meteorologist David Rowe said.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Sacramento County was issued at January 11 at 9:02PM PST

