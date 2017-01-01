Shooting Victim Who Walked into South...

Shooting Victim Who Walked into South Sacramento Taco Bell Dies from Injuries

18 hrs ago Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

Sacramento police are investigating a homicide at the Taco Bell on the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Fruitridge Road. Police say the victim of a shooting walked into the fast food restaurant just after 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

Sacramento, CA

