Sheriffa s Office recovers more property in burglary probe

The Butte County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that detectives recovered more stolen property in their investigation into the burglary of an Oroville business Jan. 11. Oroville >> The Butte County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that its ongoing investigation into the burglary of an Oroville business last week has led detectives to more stolen property. The Sheriff's Office previously said it arrested 40-year-old Jason Fowles of Sacramento for his suspected role in the burglary Jan. 11 of Bamford Parts and Equipment on Highway 70, south of Ophir Road.

