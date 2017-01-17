Sheriffa s Office recovers more prope...

Sheriffa s Office recovers more property in burglary probe

5 hrs ago Read more: Paradise Post

The Butte County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that detectives recovered more stolen property in their investigation into the burglary of an Oroville business Jan. 11. Oroville >> The Butte County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that its ongoing investigation into the burglary of an Oroville business last week has led detectives to more stolen property. The Sheriff's Office previously said it arrested 40-year-old Jason Fowles of Sacramento for his suspected role in the burglary Jan. 11 of Bamford Parts and Equipment on Highway 70, south of Ophir Road.

