Santa Clara: Authorities releases name of woman killed by Amtrak train
The motorist who was killed Friday morning when her car was struck by an Amtrak train was 65-year-old Santa Clara resident Bridget Lo, the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office said Sunday. Lo died when Capitol Corridor train 527, heading south from Sacramento to San Jose, collided with her car near the intersection of Lafayette and Agnew Road in Santa Clara.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
