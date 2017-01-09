San Ramon: Court ruling favoring a Mello-Roosa tax will stand
The state Supreme Court has declined to hear an appeal of an October decision that this city can lawfully require a special tax district for residents of a planned condominium project to pay for police, streets and other city services, ending 2A1 2 years of legal action over the matter. The state's highest court said Dec. 21 that it will not consider the latest appeal by the Building Industry Association of the Bay Area and the Pacific Legal Foundation.
