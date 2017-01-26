Sacramento's Trump tantrum worsening state's fiscal health
Have you ever watched someone playing chess who realizes that they are a few moves away from being checkmated? But, instead of playing to the conclusion or tipping the king, the player totally disrupts the board and storms off in a tantrum? Personal income tax revenues, although at all-time highs, are not expected to reach the same levels in the next fiscal year. Because California has the largest net unrestricted deficit in the nation, it has to pay the opportunity cost of financing the borrowed money.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seattle Night Skyline (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Jim P
|29
|Mexico's Decision not to attend Honorable Presi...
|6 hr
|Ghost of the Fire...
|3
|Alliance Worknet found guilty of denying access...
|Jan 27
|Your Service Prov...
|1
|Human trafficking operation nets 14 arrests
|Jan 26
|Chomper
|7
|Time Left For Political Correctness
|Jan 26
|Roudy The Second
|37
|Anti-Trump protesters set to flood Washington
|Jan 26
|Well Well
|61
|How to Recover Deleted Photos from Sony Xperia ...
|Jan 26
|Well Well
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC