Sacramento's Trump tantrum worsening state's fiscal health

Have you ever watched someone playing chess who realizes that they are a few moves away from being checkmated? But, instead of playing to the conclusion or tipping the king, the player totally disrupts the board and storms off in a tantrum? Personal income tax revenues, although at all-time highs, are not expected to reach the same levels in the next fiscal year. Because California has the largest net unrestricted deficit in the nation, it has to pay the opportunity cost of financing the borrowed money.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.