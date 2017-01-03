Sacramento Zoo's oldest zebra, Malind...

Sacramento Zoo's oldest zebra, Malindi, dies

The Sacramento Bee reports that that 25-year-old Grevy's zebra died Monday after she was found unresponsive in her exhibit. Veterinarians found the zebra had low blood sugar and neurological issues, prompting the decision to euthanize her.

