Sacramento Zoo's oldest zebra, Malindi, dies
The Sacramento Bee reports that that 25-year-old Grevy's zebra died Monday after she was found unresponsive in her exhibit. Veterinarians found the zebra had low blood sugar and neurological issues, prompting the decision to euthanize her.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Mother Lode.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Time to rid California of the liberal Jerks in ...
|2 hr
|Mammy Checksalot
|3
|Kremlin Dont Own Trump
|2 hr
|Awe Shux
|1
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|2 hr
|Jems2598
|88
|Residents Worried About Levees in Yuba City (Apr '16)
|4 hr
|bighucka
|2
|How to Recover Deleted Photos from Samsung Gala...
|6 hr
|Tjkkelt
|2
|sicko gov. jerry brown legalizes child prostitu...
|9 hr
|enough is enough
|1
|How to Recover Deleted Text Messages from Galax...
|13 hr
|R Fire
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC