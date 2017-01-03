Sacramento woman sues Chipotle for $2 billion
A Sacramento woman has filed a $2.2 billion lawsuit against Chipotle, claiming the restaurant chain used her picture for promotional materials without her permission and wrongly associated her with alcoholic beverages. Leah Caldwell says Chipotle used a 2006 photo of her eating at a Denver restaurant.
