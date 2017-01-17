Sacramento trees honoring Civil War v...

Sacramento trees honoring Civil War veterans toppled by fierce winds

SACRAMENTO A windstorm has destroyed three historic trees planted at the California Capitol about 120 years ago to honor Civil War veterans. Gusts topping 50 mph Wednesday night uprooted a tulip tree from the Five Forks, Va., battlefield and an American elm from President William McKinley's tomb in Ohio.

