Sacramento Police Investigating After 2 Cars Stolen from 2 Different Planet Fitness Locations
Sacramento police confirm they are investigating two stolen car cases that originated over the weekend from customers at two different, local Planet Fitness gyms. "After work I spent 10 minutes talking myself into going to the gym.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need to hit the slopes
|4 hr
|What
|2
|How to Recover Deleted Contacts from LG V20 wit...
|15 hr
|Tjkkelt
|4
|Jim Porter: 898 new laws for California in 2017
|Mon
|ghost877
|1
|Time to rid California of the liberal Jerks in ...
|Mon
|Dudley
|6
|Earn $1000 Per Sale Working 4 Hours A Week
|Jan 15
|jakzre
|1
|White Guys: Would you date a black girl? Elaborate (Nov '07)
|Jan 15
|LI_NY
|5,443
|Folsom Man Suspected of Investment Fraud (Feb '08)
|Jan 14
|Your Service Prov...
|73
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC