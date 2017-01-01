Sacramento Police Ask for Publica s H...

Sacramento Police Ask for Publica s Help Identifying Vehicle, Driver Involved in Deadly Hit-and-Run

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

Officers responded to reports of a man in the roadway on Rio Linda Boulevard near Alamos Avenue just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday. The department is looking for information about a vehicle that may have been involved in the crash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Time Left For Political Correctness 7 hr no taxes iron pants 11
Dong King & Chris Christie To NKorea 7 hr nuffing woiks pfut 1
Animal abuser back in California July 2009 (Jul '09) Sun HNemanic 8
News California's new legislative session begins wit... Sun Genl Forrest 65
Sacramento Sux Fri The 411 1
The Real Victory Outreach International Ministries (Apr '09) Fri Rev Ike 242
Easy Ways to Retrieve Deleted Contacts, Photos,... Dec 29 lionheart 3
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Gunman
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,801 • Total comments across all topics: 277,539,278

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC