Sacramento police arrest 20 alleged gang leaders
Sacramento police say they've arrested 20 gang members and are seeking three more as part of an investigation that began after the shooting death of a popular high school football player in 2015. Police said Tuesday that the men they arrested are leaders of a northern Sacramento gang known as the Strawberry Manor Gangster Bloods.
