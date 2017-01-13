Sacramento Officers Cleared in Dazion...

Sacramento Officers Cleared in Dazion Flenaugh Shooting

19 hrs ago Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

The Sacramento County District Attorney's Office says police acted legally when they fatally shot a man who rushed at them while carrying two large kitchen knives. The April shooting of Dazion Flenaugh by Sacramento police drew renewed criticism Friday over newly released video that shows one officer calling him a "freak" and advising a bystander to "just hit him with a baseball bat."

