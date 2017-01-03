Sacramento Man Shows Up to Jail Sentence With Bags of Drugs
The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office reported Tuesday that James Cummins, 28, was turning himself in when staff uncovered the drugs. They confiscated the methamphetamine and marijuana, which Cummins decided to bring with him for the remainder of his sentence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|T.Y. Hilton Jersey
|2 hr
|Jonny
|1
|Nike Logan Thomas Jersey
|2 hr
|Jonny
|1
|Youth Curtis Martin Jersey
|2 hr
|Jonny
|1
|Youth Nick Mangold Jersey
|2 hr
|Jonny
|1
|Youth Tyler Ervin Jersey
|2 hr
|Jonny
|1
|Womens Sam Mills Jersey
|2 hr
|Jonny
|1
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|4 hr
|Heartz1453
|70
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC