Sacramento Congregations Vow to Protect Immigrant Community
Rev. Elizabeth Griswold says she is willing to do whatever it takes to fight a possible federal raid on immigrants in her community who live in the U.S. illegally. "I'll go to jail if I have to," said Griswold, speaking on the hypothetical situation that federal agents come to her congregation doors while housing immigrants.
