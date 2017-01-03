Sacramento activism on trial
Five days from now, activist Maile Hampton is scheduled to stand trial for the crime of touching a fellow protester's arm for a handful of seconds in January 2015. The majority of misdemeanor allegations never see an actual trial, as judges and lawyers prefer to reserve limited taxpayer resources for exploring serious criminal accusations.
