Recent potential sightings of teen give Utah family new hope
Tracey Smith said over the past couple of weeks, three people reported spotting her son, 18-year-old Macin, in the Sacramento, California, area. "One of the ladies talked to who she considered a homeless teenager and had a great experience with him," Tracey Smith said.
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Research study for Sacramento residents ($40 fo...
|1 hr
|RiccardoFire
|2
|Get a job, the free rides over
|11 hr
|Genl Forrest
|16
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|11 hr
|Genl Forrest
|79
|How to Recover Snapchat Photos/Videos on Android
|Thu
|rachelhot
|1
|After 24 years working together, Feinstein and ...
|Thu
|Rufus Hanson
|13
|Folsom Man Suspected of Investment Fraud (Feb '08)
|Thu
|Sgt Preston
|70
|Man identified after police say he was electroc... (Feb '11)
|Thu
|Lea Flowers
|5
