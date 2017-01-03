Questions may outnumber answers in Go...

Questions may outnumber answers in Gov. Browna s spending plan

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Breeze

SACRAMENTO >> Gov. Jerry Brown will release his projections for state spending today, but the annual road to a state budget just may face a detour or two this year thanks to a new regime in Washington. President-elect Donald Trump arrives in the White House on Jan. 20 to establish his spending priorities, many of which are expected to be at odds with California's.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News California's new legislative session begins wit... 4 hr Genl Forrest 87
[Fixed Problem]- Android Stuck on Boot Screen 19 hr rachelhot 1
Time to rid California of the liberal Jerks in ... 21 hr a-citizen 1
The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08) Mon Jammy Joto 7,092
Need to hit the slopes Mon Castle22 1
LG Data Recovery Â– How to Recover Deleted Files... Sun rachelhot 1
Get a job, the free rides over Sun P Ledbetter 19
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,957 • Total comments across all topics: 277,784,474

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC