PUC orders investigation into 2014 outage
SACRAMENTO >> When the California Public Utilities Commission voted the Revised Proposed Decision through last month, they took a step to improve the state of rural telephone and emergency services in previously overlooked areas. Now, outages in rural areas will be given more attention and more will be done to prepare for them, like giving law enforcement officers a direct line to telephone companies in case of emergency.
