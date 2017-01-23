promo309464252
Representatives from two organizations stopped by the FOX40 studio Monday morning. One is a creative new group that raises funds for various nonprofits, and the other was one of the nonprofits they've helped.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Time Left For Political Correctness
|7 hr
|Roudy The Second
|35
|Anti-Trump protesters set to flood Washington
|8 hr
|Luz Morales
|65
|Big&Tall Carl Banks Jersey
|10 hr
|Jonny
|1
|Best Apps for Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge
|Sun
|rachelhot
|1
|How to Recover Deleted Text Messages from Galax...
|Sat
|sdff
|5
|How to Recover Data from the Smallest Android P...
|Sat
|asdfs
|3
|How to Recover Deleted Text Messages from Android
|Sat
|rachelhot
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC