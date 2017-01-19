promo309146758
Katrina Beczkowski is another victim of theft, one of a string of customers from area Planet Fitness clubs who've been targeted this month. On Jan. 1, she says she parked her car in front of the Planet Fitness on Watt Avenue, within eyesight of two surveillance cameras.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Time for Californian's to tar and feather the l...
|4 hr
|Rose
|9
|Forensic scientists say Dickson case is priority (Aug '08)
|9 hr
|Darth
|17
|Time Left For Political Correctness
|23 hr
|Tick Tock Tick Tock
|32
|How to Recover Kakaotalk Messages from Android
|Thu
|rachelhot
|1
|Levine: Schools should teach children about Rus...
|Thu
|Jaimie
|3
|Why do white women hate on mixed race women? (Jul '10)
|Thu
|letalestrange
|81
|White Guys: Would you date a black girl? Elaborate (Nov '07)
|Thu
|Too Kleeno darn
|5,444
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC