promo307693267

It was a soggy morning in South Sacramento before there was ever a rain cloud in sight after emergency crews say a car took-out a fire hydrant at the corner of Gerber and Stockton, sending one person to the hospital and sending a spray of H2O way up in the air. "I woke up and looked out the window at my house, and I saw there was water all over the front yard," said Jorge Antillo, who lives nearby.
