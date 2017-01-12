Possible Levee Failure Feared at Lost...

Possible Levee Failure Feared at Lost Slough in Sacramento County, People Urged to Evacuate Area

Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

The Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services is asking people in the Lost Slough area to evacuate their homes in case of a possible levee failure. Officials stressed that the levee did not break, but engineers found some structural problems.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Sacramento County was issued at January 13 at 8:28AM PST

Sacramento, CA

